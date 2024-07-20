Air Jordan 1 High MM “Archaeo Brown” Gets Official Images

Elegant shades of brown comprise this women's exclusive.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 MM High “Archaeo Brown” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $155 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers showcase a sleek design, featuring a brown rubber sole paired with a matching midsole. Further, the uppers are crafted from brown canvas, complemented by brown leather overlays in different shades. Also, completing the look is a dark brown leather Swoosh. The iconic Air Jordan wings logo is prominently displayed in brown on the sides.

The meticulous design ensures that the sneaker not only stands out in style but also offers the quality and comfort synonymous with the Air Jordan brand. The Air Jordan 1 High MM "Archaeo Brown" is expected to make waves upon release, appealing to both collectors and casual wearers who appreciate its understated color palette. This iteration highlights Jordan Brand's commitment to crafting sneakers that resonate with a diverse audience , particularly targeting the women's market with this exclusive design. Keep an eye out for the drop, as it will be a sought-after addition to any sneaker rotation.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.