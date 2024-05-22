Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS “Archaeo Brown” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Low will be released in an elegant "Archaeo Brown" colorway. This WMNS exclusive features a sleek black base with rich brown leather overlays. Also, the combination offers a sophisticated yet edgy look. The black base provides a clean canvas, allowing the brown overlays to stand out. This contrast adds depth and visual interest to the shoe. The leather material ensures durability and a premium feel. The Air Jordan 1 Low is known for its timeless design and versatile style. Overall, this new colorway stays true to that legacy.

The low-top silhouette offers comfort and ease of wear. It's ideal for everyday use, whether you're hitting the streets or just hanging out. The classic Air Jordan branding on the tongue and heel adds a touch of heritage. Anticipation is high for this release. Fans of the Air Jordan 1 Low eagerly await the chance to add the "Archaeo Brown" to their collection. With its stylish design and exclusive appeal, this pair is sure to be a hit. Keep an eye out for the release date. The "Archaeo Brown" Air Jordan 1 Low will become a favorite among sneaker lovers.

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite One “Light Orewood Brown” Dropping Soon

"Archaeo Brown" Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Also, the base is constructed from black leather with archaeo brown leather overlays. Further, an archaeo brown leather Nike Swoosh and Air Jordan Wings logo are found on the sides and heels. Finally, brown laces and more brown branding are found on the tongues.

More Photos

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS “Archaeo Brown” will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” In-Hand Photos

[Via]