Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS “Archaeo Brown” Coming Soon

BYBen Atkinson62 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike

Discover the must-have 'archaeo brown' colorway for sneaker enthusiasts.

The Air Jordan 1 Low will be released in an elegant "Archaeo Brown" colorway. This WMNS exclusive features a sleek black base with rich brown leather overlays. Also, the combination offers a sophisticated yet edgy look. The black base provides a clean canvas, allowing the brown overlays to stand out. This contrast adds depth and visual interest to the shoe. The leather material ensures durability and a premium feel. The Air Jordan 1 Low is known for its timeless design and versatile style. Overall, this new colorway stays true to that legacy.

The low-top silhouette offers comfort and ease of wear. It's ideal for everyday use, whether you're hitting the streets or just hanging out. The classic Air Jordan branding on the tongue and heel adds a touch of heritage. Anticipation is high for this release. Fans of the Air Jordan 1 Low eagerly await the chance to add the "Archaeo Brown" to their collection. With its stylish design and exclusive appeal, this pair is sure to be a hit. Keep an eye out for the release date. The "Archaeo Brown" Air Jordan 1 Low will become a favorite among sneaker lovers.

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite One “Light Orewood Brown” Dropping Soon

"Archaeo Brown" Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Also, the base is constructed from black leather with archaeo brown leather overlays. Further, an archaeo brown leather Nike Swoosh and Air Jordan Wings logo are found on the sides and heels. Finally, brown laces and more brown branding are found on the tongues.

More Photos

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS “Archaeo Brown” will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” In-Hand Photos

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
SneakerHeader.001SneakersAir Jordan 1 Low “Light Bone/Archaeo Brown” Officially Revealed2.2K
Sneaker Articles Featured Images.001SneakersJordan Spizike Low “Archaeo Brown” Drop Details782
Sneaker Articles Featured Images.001SneakersAir Jordan 1 Mid “Grey Suede” Release Details Revealed650
Air-Jordan-1-Low-OG-Shadow-CZ0790-003-5SneakersAir Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” Gets Confirmed Release Date1315