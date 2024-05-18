Jordan Spizike Low “Archaeo Brown” Drop Details

The Jordan Spizike Low is getting a fresh update with the upcoming "Archaeo Brown" colorway. Set to drop this year, this pair is sure to catch the eyes of sneaker enthusiasts. The color scheme combines white and brown, giving the shoe a clean yet striking look. Also, the upper is primarily white, providing a crisp and versatile base. Brown accents add depth and character to the design, creating a balanced and stylish appearance. The blend of these two colors offers a sophisticated take on the classic Jordan Spizike Low silhouette.

The shoe retains iconic elements from the Spizike line, including the mesh side panels and the signature elephant print. These details contribute to its unique and recognizable style. Jordan branding is prominently displayed on the tongue and heel, ensuring the sneaker maintains its classic heritage. The "Archaeo Brown" colorway brings a fresh and modern twist to the beloved Spizike Low, making it a must-have for Jordan fans. Overall, this release will be a hit among collectors and casual wearers alike.

"Archaeo Brown" Jordan Spizike Low

Image via Nike

A rubber sole in sail and a midsole in white create the base of the sneakers. Further, the midsole houses an air bubble beneath the heels. Also, the uppers are crafted from white leather, accented with a brown elephant print along the toebox and heels. Next, white mesh lines the sides. More accents make an appearance on lace locks, the tongue, and heels. Finally, the tongues showcase the Jordan logo.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Archaeo Brown” will be released at some point this year. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $160 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

