Jordan Spizike Low “Archaeo Brown” Drop Details

BYBen Atkinson68 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sneaker Articles Featured Images.001
Image via Nike

Jordan Brand is reviving the Spizike Low.

The Jordan Spizike Low is getting a fresh update with the upcoming "Archaeo Brown" colorway. Set to drop this year, this pair is sure to catch the eyes of sneaker enthusiasts. The color scheme combines white and brown, giving the shoe a clean yet striking look. Also, the upper is primarily white, providing a crisp and versatile base. Brown accents add depth and character to the design, creating a balanced and stylish appearance. The blend of these two colors offers a sophisticated take on the classic Jordan Spizike Low silhouette.

The shoe retains iconic elements from the Spizike line, including the mesh side panels and the signature elephant print. These details contribute to its unique and recognizable style. Jordan branding is prominently displayed on the tongue and heel, ensuring the sneaker maintains its classic heritage. The "Archaeo Brown" colorway brings a fresh and modern twist to the beloved Spizike Low, making it a must-have for Jordan fans. Overall, this release will be a hit among collectors and casual wearers alike.

Read More: WNBA x Air Jordan 3 “Desert Camo” Dropping Next Month

"Archaeo Brown" Jordan Spizike Low

Image via Nike

A rubber sole in sail and a midsole in white create the base of the sneakers. Further, the midsole houses an air bubble beneath the heels. Also, the uppers are crafted from white leather, accented with a brown elephant print along the toebox and heels. Next, white mesh lines the sides. More accents make an appearance on lace locks, the tongue, and heels. Finally, the tongues showcase the Jordan logo.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Archaeo Brown” will be released at some point this year. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $160 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Canary” Receives Slight Delay

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Jordan-Spizike-Low-Neutral-Olive-HM4732-200SneakersJordan Spizike Low “Neutral Olive” Gets Drop Details392
Jordan-Spizike-Low-Sail-Coconut-Milk-FQ1759-100-5SneakersJordan Spizike Low “Coconut Milk” Coming Soon2.2K
Sneaker Articles Featured Images.001SneakersJordan Spizike Low “Black Cat” Coming Soon: Images700
Jordan-Spizike-Low-Obsidian-FQ1759-104-5SneakersJordan Spizike Low “Obsidian” Official Photos Revealed662