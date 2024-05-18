WNBA x Air Jordan 3 “Desert Camo” Dropping Next Month

The WNBA is teaming up with Air Jordan for an exciting new release: the Air Jordan 3 "Desert Camo" colorway. This collaboration highlights the growing influence of women's basketball in the sneaker world. The Air Jordan 3 has an iconic design, and the "Desert Camo" version makes a bold statement. Also, the sneaker features a classic desert camo upper, adding a rugged and stylish touch. Jordan branding is prominently displayed on the tongues and heels, ensuring the design stays true to its roots. The combination of the WNBA's rising popularity and the timeless appeal of the Air Jordan 3 makes this release highly anticipated.

This partnership with Air Jordan reflects the league's dedication to pushing boundaries and celebrating its athletes' achievements. The camo pattern adds a unique flair to the traditional Air Jordan 3 silhouette, making it a standout piece in any sneaker collection. Fans of the WNBA and sneaker enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the release of this special edition. The collaboration underscores the WNBA's growing presence in the fashion and sports industries. Overall, with its distinctive design and strong branding, the Air Jordan 3 "Desert Camo" will be a memorable release.

Read More: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Canary” Receives Slight Delay

"Desert Camo" WNBA x Air Jordan 3

Image via JD Sports UK

These shoes have a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers are made constructed from leather, and feature the iconic desert camo look all over. Further, Jordan Jumpman branding is located on the tongues and heels of this sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the WNBA x Air Jordan 3 “Desert Camo” will be released on July 13th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $200 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Bright Cactus” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]