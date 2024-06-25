Air Jordan 3 x WNBA "Desert Camo" Officially Revealed

The WNBA is taking on the sneaker game.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 x WNBA "Desert Camo" will be released on July 19th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $200 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

First, these shoes feature a gum rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. The uppers are crafted from leather and display the classic desert camo pattern throughout. Additionally, the Jordan Jumpman branding adorns the tongues and heels, completing the design. Overall, this pair is all set to be a huge hit.

This collaboration with Air Jordan underscores the league's commitment to innovation and celebrating its athletes' accomplishments. The camo pattern infuses a unique flair into the traditional Air Jordan 3 silhouette, making it a standout addition to any sneaker collection . Fans of the WNBA and sneaker enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting this special edition release. The partnership highlights the WNBA's expanding presence in both the fashion and sports industries. With its distinctive design and strong branding, the Air Jordan 3 "Desert Camo" will be a memorable release.

