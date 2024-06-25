Air Jordan 3 x WNBA "Desert Camo" Officially Revealed

The WNBA is teaming up with Air Jordan for an exciting new release: the Air Jordan 3 "Desert Camo" colorway. This collaboration highlights the increasing influence of women's basketball in the sneaker world. The iconic Air Jordan 3 design receives a bold makeover with the "Desert Camo" version. Featuring a classic desert camo upper, the sneaker exudes a rugged yet stylish vibe. Prominent Jordan branding on the tongues and heels ensures the design stays true to its heritage. The fusion of the WNBA's rising popularity and the timeless appeal of the sneaker makes this release highly anticipated.
This collaboration with Air Jordan underscores the league's commitment to innovation and celebrating its athletes' accomplishments. The camo pattern infuses a unique flair into the traditional Air Jordan 3 silhouette, making it a standout addition to any sneaker collection. Fans of the WNBA and sneaker enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting this special edition release. The partnership highlights the WNBA's expanding presence in both the fashion and sports industries. With its distinctive design and strong branding, the Air Jordan 3 "Desert Camo" will be a memorable release.
"Desert Camo" WNBA x Air Jordan 3
First, these shoes feature a gum rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. The uppers are crafted from leather and display the classic desert camo pattern throughout. Additionally, the Jordan Jumpman branding adorns the tongues and heels, completing the design. Overall, this pair is all set to be a huge hit.
More Photos
Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 x WNBA "Desert Camo" will be released on July 19th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $200 when it is released.
