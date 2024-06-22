Air Jordan 3 x WNBA "Desert Camo" Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

The WNBA is on the up, and this pair is incredibe.

The WNBA is partnering with Air Jordan for an exciting new release: the Air Jordan 3 "Desert Camo" colorway. This collaboration showcases the growing impact of women's basketball in the sneaker world. The Air Jordan 3's iconic design gets a bold update with the "Desert Camo" version. The sneaker features a classic desert camo upper, adding a rugged and stylish touch. Also, prominent Jordan branding on the tongues and heels ensures the design remains true to its roots. The blend of the WNBA's rising popularity and the timeless appeal of the sneaker makes this release highly anticipated.

This collaboration with Air Jordan reflects the league's commitment to innovation and celebrating its athletes' achievements. The camo pattern adds a unique flair to the traditional Air Jordan 3 silhouette, making it a standout piece in any sneaker collection. Fans of the WNBA and sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this special edition release. The partnership highlights the WNBA's growing presence in both the fashion and sports industries. With its distinctive design and strong branding, the Air Jordan 3 "Desert Camo" is set to be a memorable release.

"Desert Camo" WNBA x Air Jordan 3

First, these shoes feature a gum rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from leather and showcase the classic desert camo pattern throughout. Additionally, the Jordan Jumpman branding adorns the tongues and heels, completing the design.