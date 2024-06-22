Air Jordan 3 x WNBA "Desert Camo" Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

BYBen Atkinson218 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WNBA Spalding Basketball
The official Spalding basketball used for the WNBA Western Conference basketball game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Charlotte Sting on 25th June 1997 at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles, California, United States. The Los Angeles Sparks won the game 74 - 54. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Allsport/Getty Images)
The WNBA is on the up, and this pair is incredibe.

The WNBA is partnering with Air Jordan for an exciting new release: the Air Jordan 3 "Desert Camo" colorway. This collaboration showcases the growing impact of women's basketball in the sneaker world. The Air Jordan 3's iconic design gets a bold update with the "Desert Camo" version. The sneaker features a classic desert camo upper, adding a rugged and stylish touch. Also, prominent Jordan branding on the tongues and heels ensures the design remains true to its roots. The blend of the WNBA's rising popularity and the timeless appeal of the sneaker makes this release highly anticipated.

This collaboration with Air Jordan reflects the league's commitment to innovation and celebrating its athletes' achievements. The camo pattern adds a unique flair to the traditional Air Jordan 3 silhouette, making it a standout piece in any sneaker collection. Fans of the WNBA and sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this special edition release. The partnership highlights the WNBA's growing presence in both the fashion and sports industries. With its distinctive design and strong branding, the Air Jordan 3 "Desert Camo" is set to be a memorable release.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 x Jayson Tatum x Steve Wiebe "Tattoo" PE Exclusive Look

"Desert Camo" WNBA x Air Jordan 3

First, these shoes feature a gum rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from leather and showcase the classic desert camo pattern throughout. Additionally, the Jordan Jumpman branding adorns the tongues and heels, completing the design.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 x WNBA "Desert Camo" will be released on July 19th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $200 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Ja 1 “Reverse Scratch” Release Date Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Sneaker Articles Featured Images.001SneakersWNBA x Air Jordan 3 “Desert Camo” Dropping Next Month1446
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 5 “White Black” Gets New Images23.6K
Sneaker Articles Featured Images.001SneakersJordan Spizike Low “Archaeo Brown” Drop Details1096
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 4 “Fear” Receives Exclusive Photos6.3K