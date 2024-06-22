Nike Ja 1 “Reverse Scratch” Release Date Revealed

Image via Nike
A new colorway of Ja's sneaker is on the way

The Nike Ja 1, Ja Morant's signature sneaker, is set to release in the new "Reverse Scratch" colorway. This edition features a clean white upper, complemented by striking black, blue, and red details. The design takes inspiration from the original "Scratch" motif, which pays homage to the Memphis Grizzlies' throwback jerseys. This fresh colorway is a nod to the vibrant history and style of the team. The "Reverse Scratch" colorway stands out with its dynamic contrast. The white base is accentuated by black overlays, while blue and red accents add a bold touch.

The design's roots in the Grizzlies' retro jerseys add a layer of nostalgia and depth. Performance-wise, the Nike Ja 1 offers excellent support and comfort. Its responsive cushioning and sturdy construction make it ideal for intense gameplay. The sneaker is designed to meet the demands of Ja Morant's explosive playing style, ensuring durability and performance. The "Reverse Scratch" colorway not only looks stylish but also delivers on functionality. Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Reverse Scratch" Nike Ja 1.

"Reverse Scratch" Nike Ja 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a blue midsole with a black scratch. A white mesh material constructs the uppers, with another black scratch. Black laces and a brown tongue complete the design. The tongues also feature the Ja Morant logos. Black Swooshes adorn the sides with white details, again a nod to the scratch theme.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Ja 1 "Reverse Scratch" will be released on July 1st. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $130 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

