Nike Ja 1 “Seasonal” Release Details Revealed

Step into style with the Nike Ja 1 in its upcoming "Seasonal" colorway, blending classic design with fresh hues for a standout look. This iteration of the Nike Ja 1 boasts a creamy coconut milk base, evoking a sense of warmth and comfort. Complementing this soft backdrop are vibrant dusty cactus blue details, adding a pop of color and energy to the silhouette. Crafted with quality materials and expert craftsmanship, the Nike Ja 1 offers both style and performance. Its sleek design and comfortable fit make it perfect for everyday wear.

Whether you're hitting the court or hitting the streets, the Nike Ja 1 is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Inspired by the changing seasons and the natural beauty of the world around us, the "Seasonal" colorway of the sneaker captures the essence of renewal and transformation. With its refreshing color palette and timeless design, this sneaker is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Don't miss your chance to elevate your style with the Nike Ja 1 in the eye-catching "Seasonal" colorway.

"Seasonal" Nike Ja 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a coconut milk rubber sole and a matching midsole with dusty cactus as well. A coconut milk mesh material constructs the uppers, with more leather overlays. Coconut milk laces and a coconut milk tongue complete the design. The tongues also feature the Ja Morant logos, with the left in dusty cactus and the right in black. White Swooshes adorn the sides, and Morant's number 12 is on the heels.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Ja 1 "Seasonal" will be released this April. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $120 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

