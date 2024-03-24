Nike SB Air Max Ishod “Aquarius Blue” Drop Details

Dive into the waves of style with the Nike SB Air Max Ishod in its upcoming "Aquarius Blue" colorway. This sleek sneaker combines a crisp white base with refreshing blue accents, evoking the calm essence of ocean waters. Designed with performance and style in mind, the Nike SB Air Max Ishod offers a perfect blend of comfort and durability, making it ideal for both skating sessions and casual outings. With its clean lines and understated elegance, this sneaker is sure to make a splash wherever you go.

The "Aquarius Blue" colorway adds a touch of sophistication to the classic silhouette, while still maintaining its timeless appeal. Whether you're shredding at the skate park or strolling through the city streets, the sneaker is guaranteed to elevate your look and keep you feeling fresh all day long. Don't miss your chance to make a statement with the Nike SB Air Max Ishod in the striking "Aquarius Blue" colorway. With its bold design and premium construction, this sneaker is sure to become a staple in your footwear rotation.

"Aquarius Blue" Nike SB Air Max Ishod

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white base, with Aquarius blue and off-white overlays. A blue Swoosh is on the sides and Ishod branding is above. Also, Nike SB branding is on the blue heels and more Ishod branding is on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Air Max Ishod “Aquarius Blue” will be released at some point during the Spring of 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $110 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

