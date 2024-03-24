Nike Cortez TXT WMNS “Fir/Pinksicle” Unveiled For Summer 2024

Get ready to step into summer with the Nike Cortez TXT WMNS in the eye-catching "Fir/Pinksicle" colorway. This vibrant sneaker is set to make a statement with its refreshing green and pink hues, reminiscent of a juicy watermelon on a hot summer day. The Nike Cortez TXT WMNS is a classic silhouette that has been reimagined for the modern woman. With its lightweight textile upper and timeless design, it offers both style and comfort for all-day wear. The "Fir/Pinksicle" colorway adds a playful twist to the iconic sneaker.

Its bold colorway and iconic design make it a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. In addition to its stylish appearance, the Nike Cortez TXT WMNS is also designed for performance. With its cushioned midsole and durable outsole, it provides support and traction with every step. Whether you're running errands or going for a leisurely stroll, this sneaker is sure to keep you comfortable and stylish all summer long. Don't miss out on the chance to add the Nike Cortez TXT WMNS in "Fir/Pinksicle" to your sneaker rotation. ]

"Fir/Pinksicle" Nike Cortez TXT WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a rubber sole with a white and pink midsole. A fir green constructs the uppers, with stitching throughout. A pink leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, and white laces complete the design. White Nike branding is found on the heels. Overall, these sneakers are created from high-quality suede and feature a clean colorway. The pair resembles a watermelon and is perfect for the summer.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Cortez TXT WMNS “Fir/Pinksicle” will be released at some point during the Summer of 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

