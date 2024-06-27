Women's Exclusive Nike Cortez “Soft Pink” Officially Unveiled

A Nike Cortez featuring soft pink satin is a must-have.

The Nike Cortez is getting a fresh update with a women’s exclusive “Soft Pink” colorway. This classic sneaker, known for its timeless appeal, now comes in a light pink shade. Also, the soft pink color gives it a delicate and stylish look. The upper of the Nike Cortez "Soft Pink" is made from suede. This adds a touch of luxury and a smooth texture. The suede material also enhances the overall aesthetic of the shoe, making it perfect for both casual and chic outfits.

The sleek lines and minimalist style remain, but the soft pink hue adds a modern twist. The combination of the suede material and the gentle pink color makes this sneaker stand out. Comfort is still a priority with the Nike Cortez. It features the same cushioned midsole that fans love. This ensures a comfortable fit for everyday wear. The durable rubber outsole provides good traction, making it practical as well as stylish. The women’s exclusive Nike Cortez “Soft Pink” is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Its blend of classic design and contemporary color makes it versatile and trendy.

"Soft Pink" Nike Cortez

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved pink sole with a matching midsole that features a white streak. Also, the uppers are constructed completely of soft pink suede and mesh. Further, the Nike Swoosh is featured in soft pink suede. The laces and the sock liner are soft pink as well and are satin-styled, adding to the class of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez “Soft Pink” is releasing this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike