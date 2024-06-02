Nike Cortez “Lakers” Gets Official Images

Los Angeles fans rejoice, a new Cortez is on the way.

The Nike Cortez will make a splash with its upcoming "Lakers" colorway. This iconic silhouette will now feature a tribute to the legendary basketball team, the Los Angeles Lakers. The sneaker sports a clean white leather upper, providing a timeless and versatile base. Purple and yellow details are prominently displayed, celebrating the Lakers' classic colors. A vibrant purple Swoosh adorns the sides, while yellow accents highlight the heel tab and tongue branding. These bold color pops bring a dynamic and sporty look to the traditional Cortez design.

The comfortable and durable construction features a cushioned midsole, offering support for all-day wear. The "Lakers" colorway not only pays homage to the basketball team but also adds a fresh twist to the beloved Cortez. Whether you're a die-hard Lakers fan or a sneaker enthusiast looking for a stylish addition to your collection, the Nike Cortez "Lakers" colorway is a must-have. Keep an eye out for its release and be ready to step out in a pair that combines classic design with a bold, sporty edge.

"Lakers" Nike Cortez

The sneakers feature a grooved white sole with a white midsole that features a yellow streak. The uppers are constructed completely of white leather and the Nike Swoosh is featured in purple leather. The laces and the sock liner are both white, adding to the minimalism of the sneakers. The heel tab is also purple and features white Nike branding. Finally, yellow Nike branding can be found on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Cortez “Lakers” is releasing at some point this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

