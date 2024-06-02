Nike Dunk Genesis x RTFKT "Void" Officially Unveiled

RTFKT is merging realities in fashion and gaming.

The Nike Dunk Genesis will make waves with its upcoming "Void" colorway. This edition brings a futuristic twist to the classic ’80s hoops shoe, a testament to Nike's collaboration with RTFKT. The sneaker boasts a stealthy black finish, combining a synthetic base with canvas overlays on the forefoot and heel. A vibrant violet Swoosh adorns the lateral side, adding a bold touch to the design. On the medial side, the color-matched RTFKT blade logo further enhances the shoe's unique appeal.

The chunky midsole houses Nike’s springy Zoom cushioning, ensuring both style and comfort. Debossed RTFKT branding on the lateral sidewall adds to the sneaker's innovative aesthetics. Launched initially as an NFT in 2022, this sneaker merges classic design elements with advanced technology. It showcases the potential of digital fashion in today's world. The Nike Dunk Genesis "Void" edition is not just a sneaker; it's a blend of heritage and innovation, designed for the modern sneaker enthusiast. =

"Void" RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and matching midsole. Also, the midsole features "Enhanced by RTFKT" on the sides. The uppers are also constructed from an all-black color palette. Adding some vibrancy, a purple Swoosh in on the sides. The tongue and rear tab of the shoe may be customized using detachable modular sections.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Genesis x RTFKT "Void" will be released on June 13th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $222 when they are released.

Image via Nike