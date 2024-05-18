Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Cactus” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Dunk Low is set to release in an exciting "Dusty Cactus" colorway later this year. This new edition features a striking black and white color scheme, accented with unique "Dusty Cactus" blue details. The upper is primarily black and white, giving the shoe a classic and versatile look. The standout feature of this colorway is the "Dusty Cactus" blue base and Swoosh on the sides. This vibrant blue hue adds a fresh and modern touch to the traditional Dunk Low silhouette. The combination of black and white with blue accents creates a visually appealing contrast that is sure to catch the eye.

The Nike Dunk Low "Dusty Cactus" maintains the classic Dunk Low design elements. It includes a low-top profile for easy wearability, a padded collar for comfort, and a durable rubber sole for traction. The shoe is designed for both style and functionality, making it a great choice for sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. This colorway is expected to be highly sought after, given its unique and stylish design. The "Dusty Cactus" Dunk Low is perfect for those looking to add a bold yet classic sneaker to their collection. Keep an eye out for its release later this year and make sure to grab a pair while you can.

"Dusty Cactus" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. Also, the sneakers have a white leather base and black leather overlays. As well as the leather overlays, the laces are black and the tongue is white. Further, the Nike Swoosh on the sides is a dusty cactus. Also, the tongues feature blue branding and the heels do as well.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Cactus” will be released later this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

