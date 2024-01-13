Nike Dunk Low “Concord” Coming Soon

Get ready for a timeless twist with the Nike Dunk Low's upcoming "Concord" colorway. This edition revives the classic "Concord" scheme, featuring a clean combination of white and blue. The Dunk Low's low-top silhouette, revered for its versatile design, remains a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The "Concord" colorway reintroduces the iconic color scheme long associated with sneaker culture. The white base, complemented by Concord blue detailing, creates a fresh yet familiar aesthetic.

The Dunk Low's enduring popularity makes this release highly anticipated, offering a perfect blend of retro charm and modern style. With its heritage deeply rooted in basketball history, the Nike Dunk Low has transcended sport to become a streetwear staple. The "Concord" edition stands as a testament to this legacy, combining a classic colorway with Dunk Low's timeless appeal. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the chance to lace up these Dunks, celebrating the fusion of iconic design and fresh updates in the "Concord" colorway.

“Concord” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a concord rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with concord leather black overlays. The Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, also in concord leather. Concord laces and a concord heel tab complete the design. White Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway, combining white and blue tones, to create a cohesive sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Concord” will be released on in the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]

