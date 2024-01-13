Nike Dunk Low Premium “Lilac Bloom” Coming This Spring

Prepare for a burst of freshness as the Nike Dunk Low Premium unveils its upcoming "Lilac Bloom" colorway. This edition introduces a captivating blend of lilac and white hues, creating a soft and vibrant look that adds a touch of elegance to the classic Dunk Low silhouette. With its low-top design, the Dunk Low Premium is celebrated for its versatility, making it a favored choice for sneaker enthusiasts. The "Lilac Bloom" colorway, set to release soon, has sparked anticipation among fans eager to embrace the springtime vibes it exudes.

The combination of lilac tones and clean white accents showcases a perfect harmony of style and simplicity, making these sneakers suitable for various occasions. The Nike Dunk Low Premium has consistently been a symbol of streetwear culture, and the "Lilac Bloom" edition aims to carry on this legacy with a modern twist. As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await its release, these Dunks promise to stand out as a fresh and stylish option for those seeking a blend of classic design and contemporary flair. Whether you're stepping out casually or making a fashion statement, the "Lilac Bloom" colorway adds a breath of fresh air to the iconic Dunk Low Premium.

“Lilac Bloom” Nike Dunk Low Premium

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark brown rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper features a sail leather base with light purple suede leather overlays. Further, a yellow leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Also, you can find Nike branding in brown on the tongue and heel, with sail laces that match the base. Finally, a lilac can be found on the sides, near the heels. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive colorway that features the perfect combination for spring.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Premium “Lilac Bloom” will be released this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

