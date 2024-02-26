Nike Dunk Low Premium “Urban Landscape 2.0” Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low Premium introduces the "Urban Landscape 2.0" colorway, offering a refreshing take on urban-inspired design. This upcoming release showcases a blend of green and white shades, evoking a sense of modernity and vibrancy. One of the standout features of the "Urban Landscape 2.0" Dunk Low is its unique upper material, reminiscent of turtle shell patterns. This distinctive texture adds depth and character to the sneakers, setting them apart from traditional designs. With its sleek silhouette and premium construction, the Nike Dunk Low Premium delivers both style and durability.

The combination of green and white hues creates a versatile color palette that pairs well with various outfits, making these sneakers a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Whether you're strolling through city streets or hitting the skate park, the "Urban Landscape 2.0" Dunk Low offers comfort and style every step of the way. Don't miss out on the opportunity to step into the cityscape with the Nike Dunk Low Premium "Urban Landscape 2.0" and make a bold statement with your footwear choice.

“Urban Landscape 2.0” Nike Dunk Low Premium

The shoes feature a dark green rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a dark green leather base. The overlays are a lighter green, with a turtle shell design throughout. A green suede Nike Swoosh is on the sides and cream laces complete the design. Finally, the shoes feature green branding on the tongues and cream branding on the heels.

More Photos

Just Fresh Kicks reports that the Nike Dunk Low Premium “Urban Landscape 2.0” will be released on April 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

