Nike Dunk Low Premium “Burgundy Crush” Release Details

The Nike Dunk Low Premium is a classic sneaker that has stood the test of time and remains a beloved choice among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. Known for its timeless design and versatility, the Dunk Low Premium has maintained its popularity since its inception. The key feature of the Nike Dunk Low Premium is its sleek and straightforward silhouette. The shoe typically features a low-cut profile, allowing for ease of movement and a casual yet stylish appearance.

Comfort is also a priority with the Dunk Low Premium. The shoe is equipped with a cushioned midsole for support and a rubber outsole that provides excellent traction, making it suitable for everyday wear and athletic activities. Now the Nike Dunk Low Premium is releasing in a “Burgundy Crush” colorway. This colorway features very muted tones of purple to create a dark, minimal look. As always, the sneakers feature high-quality materials that will hold up all year long. This pair will definitely be a hit when they release, so keep an eye out for the exact date.

“Burgundy Crush” Nike Dunk Low Premium

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole with a burgundy midsole. A burgundy twill material constructs the uppers, with more burgundy suede overlays. A lighter leather Nike Swoosh adds a new tone, that is mirrored on the tongue. Burgundy Nike branding is located on the tongue and also on the heels. Overall, these sneakers feature a cohesive color scheme that will work great at any time of year.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Premium “Burgundy Crush” will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

