New Balance 550 x thisisneverthat “Brown” Coming Soon

The New Balance 550 has been among the most well-liked pairs of shoes for the past five years. It has become a modern classic by combining current shoes with vintage design components. Many adore the shoe for its useful design. It features an upper constructed from leather, suede, and mesh, providing a luxurious appearance and ensuring years of use. It looks like the New Balance 550 will remain one of the most well-liked pairs of sneakers in the globe.

thisisneverthat is a contemporary streetwear brand that has made waves in the fashion world. This brand, known for its unique blend of retro aesthetics and modern sensibilities, operates from Seoul, South Korea. Their collections often feature a mix of graphic-heavy designs, bold logos, and nostalgic references to ’90s and 2000s pop culture. thisisneverthat has gained a dedicated global following for its high-quality garments, including hoodies, tees, jackets, and accessories. With collaborations featuring renowned brands like New Balance and Adidas, they continue to influence the urban fashion landscape, attracting a diverse audience of streetwear enthusiasts and style-conscious individuals.

“Brown” thisisneverthat x New Balance 550

Image via New Balance

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black midsole that features New Balance branding on the sides. A dark brown canvas constructs the uppers with black laces and a dark New Balance “N” logo on the sides. Also, more dark New Balance branding can be found on the tongue, coupled with thisisneverthat branding. Finally, the heels also feature branding and logos from both companies.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the New Balance 550 x thisisneverthat “Brown” will be released on September 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

