If you follow the basketball world closely, then you know that Rich Paul is one of the biggest power brokers out there. Overall, he has been doing almost everything right. He has come through with a dynasty in the form of Klutch Sports. Moreover, this agency represents some of the best players in the entire NBA. With Klutch expanding into other sports, there is no doubt that Paul will continue to build generational wealth for his family.

Recently, it was revealed that Rich Paul would be teaming up with New Balance for “Klutch Athletics.” This was a huge revelation, and it had fans paying attention to their next move. Well, that move has finally come as the Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours” has been unveiled. The official images for this shoe have finally made their way to the internet after weeks of teasers. You can check out the shoe below.

Rich Paul x New Balance 550

Image via New Balance

Overall, this takes the iconic New Balance 550, and elevates it. From the light purple suede on the upper to the darker purple highlights, this shoe is simply gorgeous. Moreover, we get a nice back heel with the New Balance logo on the left shoe, and the Rich Paul rose logo on the right sneaker. Ultimately, this is a great release that fans should be checking out.

More Photos

According to a report from Sneaker Bar Detroit, it has been confirmed that this shoe will drop on Friday, July 14th. Moreover, there is going to be a plethora of apparel to go with this release. Needless to say, fans of Rich Paul will be able to get their money’s worth from this collaboration. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

