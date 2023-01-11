If you remember, back in 2021, Nerlens Noel attempted to sue Rich Paul for $58 million in lost salary. This all took place because of a grievance Paul filed with the National Basketball Players Association. As the story goes, Paul, who represented Noel with Klutch Sports, hadn’t been paid commission for a $5 million deal with the Knicks.

Noel owed Klutch Sports $200,000, however, he refused to pay the bill. Subsequently, Noel launched the aforementioned lawsuit against Paul where he claimed that the agent was responsible for a missed opportunity. The Detroit Pistons star believes Paul talked him out of a $70 million deal. However, many agents around the league believe Noel is at fault as he ultimately had the final say.

Rich Paul attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Nerlens Noel Pays Klutch Sports

According to TMZ, Noel has officially decided to reach a settlement with Paul. His lawsuit had been thrown out, so there were no real other options left. Consequently, Paul will be getting a $200,000 payday while Noel continues to think about what could have been.

As you can imagine, Klutch Sports is happy to be done with this chapter. Overall, it was a bad look to have a player saying these things about such a powerful agent. Regardless, even the NBPA wasn’t on Noel’s side here, which is fairly telling.

Nerlens Noel #3 of the New York Knicks brings the ball up court during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Rich Paul has some of the biggest clients in the NBA. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, and Draymond Green are all under the Klutch Sports umbrella. Needless to say, he has a reputation to uphold.

