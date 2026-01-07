OnlyFans Model Accuses Zion Williamson Of Being The Potential Father Of Her Daughter

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans
Jan 2, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson is in the news again as an OnlyFans model is accusing Zion of potentially fathering her child.

Zion Williamson has been accused of sleeping around with OnlyFans models in the past. Back in 2023, Adult Film Star Moria Mills came out and claimed that Williamson was paying for her living expenses. However, when he started posting himself with another woman and a child, Mills decided to crash out.

Since that time, Williamson has been spotted with other adult stars, and it has certainly led to a unique reputation. A reputation that he can't seem to shake off these days.

In fact, on Tuesday night, an OnlyFans model who goes by DopeChick69 took to Instagram with some hefty allegations. As you will read, the model is alleging that either Williamson or her screen partner, Jimmy Smacks, is the father of her daughter.

Read More: Drake Hit With A RICO? Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Lawsuit Against Stake, Drake & Adin Ross

DopeChick69 Says It's Between Zion Williamson & Jimmy Smacks

"Let’s play a game who’s my baby daddy?" the model wrote on her Instagram page. She then went on to post videos of herself hanging out with Williamson. Furthermore, she explains that her daughter is three years old and that she has been holding this in for years.

She even went so far as to post an alleged Zelle transfer from Williamson to prove that the two were involved in some capacity. The model is now hoping for Williamson and Smacks to provide her with some kind of paternity test.

Whether or not she gets what she wants still very much remains to be seen. Williamson has not commented on the situation, and neither has Jimmy Smacks. Her posts are a few days old, but they are starting to get traction on social media, which could bring the situation to a fever pitch.

Whatever the case, it's clear that Williamson has had to deal with a lot off the court. From injuries to these personal issues, the Pelicans star is not having the career he probably envisioned when he was selected first overall back in 2019.

Read More: Why Is The Internet So Mad At Claressa Shields?

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
BASKET-NBA-ALLSTAR-PRESS-CONFERENCE Sports Moriah Mills Claims She's Pregnant Amid Zion Williamson Drama
Chief Keef x Zaytoven GloToven Listening Party Hosted By ASAP Bari Sports Adam22 Discusses Zion Williamson And Moriah Mills Drama
Washington Wizards v New Orleans Pelicans Sports Stephen A. Smith Calls Zion Williamson A "Man Child"
Moriah Mills Zion Williamson Beat Her Gossip Moriah Mills Alleges That Zion Williamson Is A Woman Beater
Comments 0