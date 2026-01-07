Zion Williamson has been accused of sleeping around with OnlyFans models in the past. Back in 2023, Adult Film Star Moria Mills came out and claimed that Williamson was paying for her living expenses. However, when he started posting himself with another woman and a child, Mills decided to crash out.

Since that time, Williamson has been spotted with other adult stars, and it has certainly led to a unique reputation. A reputation that he can't seem to shake off these days.

In fact, on Tuesday night, an OnlyFans model who goes by DopeChick69 took to Instagram with some hefty allegations. As you will read, the model is alleging that either Williamson or her screen partner, Jimmy Smacks, is the father of her daughter.

DopeChick69 Says It's Between Zion Williamson & Jimmy Smacks

"Let’s play a game who’s my baby daddy?" the model wrote on her Instagram page. She then went on to post videos of herself hanging out with Williamson. Furthermore, she explains that her daughter is three years old and that she has been holding this in for years.

She even went so far as to post an alleged Zelle transfer from Williamson to prove that the two were involved in some capacity. The model is now hoping for Williamson and Smacks to provide her with some kind of paternity test.

Whether or not she gets what she wants still very much remains to be seen. Williamson has not commented on the situation, and neither has Jimmy Smacks. Her posts are a few days old, but they are starting to get traction on social media, which could bring the situation to a fever pitch.