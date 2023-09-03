Nike SB React Leo “White/Midnight Navy” Release Details

The Nike SB React Leo is a Nike sneaker designed in collaboration with Leo Baker. Leo Baker is a prominent figure in the world of skateboarding, celebrated for their exceptional talent and groundbreaking contributions to the sport. Born on January 15, 1991, in Covina, California, Baker has earned a reputation for their technical prowess and distinctive style on the skateboard. Notably, they became the first non-binary skateboarder to be sponsored by a major company, showcasing their commitment to promoting inclusivity and diversity within the skateboarding community.

Leo Baker’s innovative tricks and dedication continue to inspire and influence skateboarders worldwide. Now the Nike SB React Leo is releasing in a “White/Midnight Navy” colorway. The sneakers stand for much more than just skateboarding shoes, however. Leo Baker’s message is one of confidence and inclusion, and that’s what these sneakers exude. Featuring Baker’s personal branding, you can lace these up and feel great about yourself. In these shoes, you can do all of that while still being fashionable and comfortable.

“White/Midnight Navy” Nike SB React Leo

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers are constructed from white leather with sail meshing over the toebox. Red accents line some of the leather overlays and a dark blue Nike Swoosh is present, matching the sock liner and heel tab. Leo Baker adds a personal touch to the sneakers by incorporating their personal branding on the tongues. Otherwise, these sneakers take on the USA colorway of red, white, and blue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB React Leo “White/Midnight Navy” will be released in November 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

