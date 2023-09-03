Travis Scott Shows Off New Jordan Cut The Check Collaboration

The Jordan Cut The Check is a new sneaker model designed in collaboration with Travis Scott. Travis has obviously collaborated with Jordan Brand before, on some incredibly popular sneakers. His design aesthetic has been more than established, with rustic tones of brown and sail seen throughout. Of course, the backward Nike Swoosh will always be a telltale sign that Travis was here. Now, he’s finally getting his signature sneaker from Jordan Brand. The Jordan Cut The Check is the signature model for Travis Scott, and he has been pictured wearing a new colorway. The sneakers will almost certainly give Travis some more design control as he’s no longer held back by the silhouette.

This is really the first time we’ve seen an artist get a signature sneaker from Nike, and this could be the start of something big. Travis just dropped his album, Utopia, so the timing of this collaboration could not be better. Although it’s not dropping until later this year, this could be the release of the year. Travis always brings the heat and his audience is massive, so this pair could be the start of a revolution in the sneaker world. We will just have to wait and see.

Travis Scott x Jordan Cut The Check

Obviously, we will have to wait for official photos or in-hand pairs for a more clear look at the sneakers, but we can get a sense of the sneakers from this photo. The soles are a vibrant greenish yellow with a black midsole. The uppers feature a grey/sail tone with a strap over the laces and a lighter Nike Swoosh, backward of course. Jordan branding can be seen on one tongue, and we’re assuming Cactus Jack branding can be found elsewhere on the sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Cut The Check x Travis Scott will be released during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

