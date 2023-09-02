Travis Scott’s “Goosebumps” Solidified His Superstar Status

In 2015, a budding Houston artist by the name of Travis Scott released his debut album, Rodeo. It is widely considered possibly the greatest trap album of all time. It took the subgenre to heights it really had never reached before. Travis was able to blend grittiness with artsy in a world where trap meant rumbling 808s and loud hi-hats. He drew out melodies, created elegant and grand atmospheres, and his now signature beat switches, into one near-flawless record.

Tracks like “90210,” “Oh My Dis Side,” “Maria I’m Drunk,” and so many others are classics. It got fans and critics uncontrollably excited about what Scott could do moving forward. Just about a year later on September 2, 2016, Travis capitalized on this hype with the release of his sophomore LP, Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight. A 14-track project where La Flame gunned for mostly ethereal and moody vibes. Many believe this is his most underrated album in his discography and it is easy to see why. The hits on here are very solid with “pick up the phone” with Quavo and Young Thug, “beibs in the trap” featuring NAV, and “through the late night” with one of his idols, Kid Cudi. However, the one cut that stands above the rest is none other than “goosebumps.”

Read More: Boosie Badazz Thinks Lena The Plug Will Cheat On Adam22 After Jason Luv Sex Tape

Listen To “Goosebumps” By Travis Scott And Kendrick Lamar

An unexpected feature from Kendrick Lamar had many going insane at the fact that he would hop on a song with Travis. The rapper shared similar thoughts. Around the time of Birds, Scott was interviewed by Hot 97. He talked about how grateful he was to work with Lamar. “Shout out K-Dot, I love you.” He goes on, “Yo I’m on Kendrick’s radar!” Lamar had a show where he had fans singing along to “Antidote.” That is when he knew he needed him for “goosebumps.” The guest verse is one of the best of 2016 with all of his crazy high notes and cadences. Pair it with Travis’ iconic hook and you have a hit. In June 2023 the track surpassed over 2 billion streams on Spotify, cementing Travis as a superstar.

What were your initial thoughts on “goosebumps” by Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar? Is this song and album still in your rotation all of these years later? Where does this project and song rank in Travis’ discography? Was this the best or one of the best albums of 2016? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. So, leave your opinions in the comments section. Additionally, always stay locked with HNHH for all of the best throwback album and song posts.

Quotable Lyrics:

I get those goosebumps every time, yeah, you come around, yeah

You ease my mind, you make everything feel fine

Worried ’bout those comments

I’m way too numb, yeah, it’s way too dumb, yeah

I get those goosebumps every time, I need the Heimlich

Read More: Lil Reese Returns Stolen Bike, Says Viral Mugshot Is “Fake And Edited”