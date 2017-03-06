birds in the trap sing mcknight
- SongsTravis Scott's "Goosebumps" Solidified His Superstar StatusTravis Scott gave everyone "goosebumps" with this mega-hit. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTravis Scott Albums, RankedTravis Scott has delivered some incredible projects, and we decided to rank them.By Alexander Cole
- NewsTravis Scott & André 3000 Shared Harrowing Tales Of Their Hometowns On "The Ends"Five years ago today, Travis Scott unleashed his sophomore album, "Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsTravis Scott Surprise Releases "Goosebumps" Remix With HVMETravis Scott releases a remix of his hit single "Goosebumps" over four years after the original came out.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's Travis Scott Sample Cleared For "Eternal Atake"Travis Scott's "way back" can be heard in the "Eternal Atake" trailer and Lil Uzi Vert confirmed that the sample has been cleared.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott "The Curse" Leaks OnlineThe track is rumored to have been dropped from "Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMike Dean Shows Off All The Plaques He's Gotten Thanks To Travis ScottMike Dean offers a visual reminder of his success with Travis Scott.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott's "Goosebumps" Goes 4x PlatinumTravis Scott continues to find success. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicTravis Scott Covers Billboard, Talks "Astroworld" & MoreThe mystery behind Travis Scott is revealed in an extensive cover story.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTravis Scott Kicks Off "Bird's Eye View" Tour By Riding Giant Mechanical BirdLaFlame pulled all the stops at his first "Bird's Eye View" show in California.By hnhh
- MusicTravis Scott Announces New "Goosebumps" Video Dropping This WeekTravis Scott took to Twitter to announce his new "Goosebumps" video.By hnhh
- MusicTravis Scott Shares "Birds Eye View" Tour DatesAs promised, Travis has shared "Phase 1" of his 2017 tour.By Trevor Smith