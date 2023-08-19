throwback album
- SongsDrake "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" 9th Anniversary: Revisit The Classic "Know Yourself"" I WAS RUNNIN' THROUGH THE 6 WITH MY WOES!" By Zachary Horvath
- SongsTravis Scott And Young Thug's "OUT WEST" Shows Why They Are The Best Psychedelic Trap DuoThis is why these two are possibly the best trap duo. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsXzibit Brought Some Funk And Great Rhyme Schemes To "Alkaholik" Featuring Erick Sermon, J-Ro, & Tash"Restless" turns 23 years old today. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKid Cudi, Skepta, & Pop Smoke Effortlessly Blended Psychedelic Trap And Drill On "Show Out"Cudi's "Man On the Moon III: The Chosen" turns three today. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMetro Boomin And Gunna Took Us On An Intergalactic Odyssey With "Space Cadet"Everything about this track was a vibe. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDon Toliver And Kali Uchis Had Us Floating On "Drugs N Hella Melodies"Don and Kali are perfect together. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesFlatbush Zombies Rereleases "BetterOffDead" To Streaming 10 Years LaterTheir fan-favorite project is finally on streaming. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Nas X And Jack Harlow Had The Entire World Feeling As Confident As Ever On "INDUSTRY BABY""Industry Baby" is triumphant, empowering, and exhilrating.By Zachary Horvath
- Songs50 Cent's "Ayo Technology" Was A Big Reason "Curtis" Was So SuccessfulThis album heavily competed with Kanye's "Graduation."By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBaby Keem's "Scars" Shows Why He Is One Of The Most Exciting Artists Of The DecadeBaby Keem is extremely versatile. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDrake's "Fair Trade" Proves That He And Travis Scott Are A Terrific DuoDrake and Travis just know how to make hits together. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsTravis Scott's "Goosebumps" Solidified His Superstar StatusTravis Scott gave everyone "goosebumps" with this mega-hit. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsThe Game's "LAX Files" Was A Nod To West Coast CultureThe Game had some important messages on LAX. By Zachary Horvath
- Songs"Work REMIX" Is An Underrated Trap Classic From A$AP FergA$AP Ferg's Work REMIX is trap anthem that will never age poorly. By Zachary Horvath
- Songs"Rubber Band Man" By T.I. Showed His Hit-Making AbilityT.I. set the trap genre in motion with this all-time classic. By Zachary Horvath