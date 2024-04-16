"Check" By Young Thug Turns 9: It's Still An Essential Trap Cut

If there is a big three in terms of trap music and/or Southern hip-hop, Young Thug is more than worthy to enter those discussions. The Atlanta, Georgia native is a living legend now, but early on his career, his style was seen as avant-garde. His unconventional cadence and experimental approach to the subgenre turned a lot of people off, especially hip-hop purists. It took some time, but fans started to come around to his artistry and he grown to be one of most influential names we have going today. Part of the reason for that is because of songs from Young Thug like "Check."

Barter 6, Thug's debut solo mixtape under 300 Entertainment, officially turns nine years old today and we thought it would be fun to take a journey to the past. However, this song certainly does not sound like it belongs there. Due to the simplicity of the beat from London On Da Track, "Check" still feels as if the record dropped this year. Everything just clicks, especially Thugger, who has one of his more iconic intros to any song in his career.

Relisten To "Check" By Young Thug

On top of that, he flows like a hot knife through butter over the woozy, slow-mo bass and 808s, as well the chunky kick drums. This also set up a great working relationship between Thug and London. They would go on to make "Lifestyle," "With That" (on the same project), "Digits," "Memo," and so many countless classics. Be sure to relisten to "Check" by Thug and its iconic music video above.

