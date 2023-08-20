“Work REMIX” Is An Underrated Trap Classic From A$AP Ferg

It is safe to say that a whole bunch of fantastic rap records were released during the 2010s. More specifically in the trap subgenre, there are so many great albums to list off. Culture by Migos, Rodeo and Astroworld by Travis Scott, and DS2 by Future, there is really no end to what we were given. But one that has somehow slipped through the cracks is a 2013 album by A$AP Ferg. That project is his debut, Trap Lord.

13 tracks and just under an hour long, Ferg put together a great work of trap symphony. The production is expectedly heavy on the bass and aggressive trap percussion, but it had a grand feel to it all. One song that you cannot forget about is “Work REMIX” featuring his A$AP Mob partner A$AP Rocky, French Montana, ScHoolboy Q, and Trinidad James. Every verse here brings so much character, especially Ferg’s which part of it can be found below.

A$AP FERG Needs More Respect

“Work REMIX” along with the rest of the tracklist, has aged very well. That is a true testament to how well thought out every detail is on this project. Other notable songs are “Shabba” with A$AP Rocky, and “Lord” with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Overall, the respect for this album and A$AP Ferg needs to increase because he provided so much for trap in a decade where so many seem to overshadow it.

What are your thoughts on the “Work REMIX” by A$AP Ferg? Do you think it is one of the best, if not the best, trap rap songs ever? Does Trap Lord as a whole need to be brought up in conversations as being a top-tier trap album? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us all of your thoughts and opinions and put them in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all the throwback music posts and breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Coogi down to the socks like I’m Biggie Poppa (baby)

Keep your girl head in my Tommy boxers

But really though, she a silly h*

‘Cause you know the Fergenstein gettin’ plenty dough

She don’t get nothin’ from a n**** though

