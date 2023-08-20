Drake Calls Out Fan’s Girlfriend At Show Who Cheated On Him

“Marvins Room” must’ve hit different for the poor guy.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Drake Calls Out Fan’s Girlfriend At Show Who Cheated On Him

Despite criticism, jokes, and assumptions, Drake has shown that he cares about his fans quite often. For example, he recently greeted a group of hopeful concert attendees who lined up late in the AM to get wristbands to his show, and took pictures and had some laughs with them. Moreover, during the very show that those fans waited for, the 6 God displayed that solidarity with his supporters once more. While performing for his “It’s All A Blur” tour, he noticed a fan who was holding a sign up for most of the show. “My girlfriend cheated on me, she was supposed to be here tonight,” the fan’s sign read.

Then, Drake asked the fan what his ex’s name was, and when he couldn’t hear him say it, he asked him to write it somewhere to get it right. Eventually, the 36-year-old understood that the cheating ex’s name is Scarlett, and had a message. However, he actually didn’t go as hard as he could’ve on her; not that he should’ve, but that’s the energy some people want to give off. “On the count of three, we’re going to say ‘Sorry, Scarlett,'” Drizzy said, and the crowd followed. “Sorry Scarlett, you can’t be cheating on my dog like that,” he concluded.

Drake Defends His “Dog” On Stage

Of course, it’s not like Drake was going to shout out, “Screw you, Scarlett!” or anything like that; after all, she could be a fan, too. Regardless, it made for quite the funny and oddly heartening moment considering the themes of heartbreak within his music. Still, let’s not pretend that the OVO superstar is immune to cheating himself, or rather, being the side man. Though it’s purely speculative, Kim Kardashian’s recent appearance at one of his shows reignited Kanye West’s allegations that she cheated on him with Drake.

Gossip aside, it’s at least cool to see the Toronto artist interact with fans in a more unique and genuine way than other performers. Who would pause the show for a minute just to get a stranger’s name? We’ll see what else his tour with 21 holds for guests and disgruntled ex-partners watching from home alike. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.