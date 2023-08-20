Drake Calls Out Fan’s Girlfriend At Show Who Cheated On Him

Despite criticism, jokes, and assumptions, Drake has shown that he cares about his fans quite often. For example, he recently greeted a group of hopeful concert attendees who lined up late in the AM to get wristbands to his show, and took pictures and had some laughs with them. Moreover, during the very show that those fans waited for, the 6 God displayed that solidarity with his supporters once more. While performing for his “It’s All A Blur” tour, he noticed a fan who was holding a sign up for most of the show. “My girlfriend cheated on me, she was supposed to be here tonight,” the fan’s sign read.

Then, Drake asked the fan what his ex’s name was, and when he couldn’t hear him say it, he asked him to write it somewhere to get it right. Eventually, the 36-year-old understood that the cheating ex’s name is Scarlett, and had a message. However, he actually didn’t go as hard as he could’ve on her; not that he should’ve, but that’s the energy some people want to give off. “On the count of three, we’re going to say ‘Sorry, Scarlett,'” Drizzy said, and the crowd followed. “Sorry Scarlett, you can’t be cheating on my dog like that,” he concluded.

Drake Defends His “Dog” On Stage

Of course, it’s not like Drake was going to shout out, “Screw you, Scarlett!” or anything like that; after all, she could be a fan, too. Regardless, it made for quite the funny and oddly heartening moment considering the themes of heartbreak within his music. Still, let’s not pretend that the OVO superstar is immune to cheating himself, or rather, being the side man. Though it’s purely speculative, Kim Kardashian’s recent appearance at one of his shows reignited Kanye West’s allegations that she cheated on him with Drake.

Gossip aside, it’s at least cool to see the Toronto artist interact with fans in a more unique and genuine way than other performers. Who would pause the show for a minute just to get a stranger’s name? We’ll see what else his tour with 21 holds for guests and disgruntled ex-partners watching from home alike. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

