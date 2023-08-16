Drake And Kim Kardashian Reignite Affair Allegations Made By Kanye West

Kim Kardashian recently stopped by Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” show in LA with her sister Kendall Jenner. Jenner spent the evening with rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny, while Kim spent most of her time with Tristan Thompson. Though Kim could have just been enjoying a night on the town, a new clip of her at the event has gotten social media users talking. In the clip, Drake is seen performing, running up a staircase where Kim is standing. Kim greets him with a big smile just before he passes her by.

Kim’s behavior at the concert is raising some eyebrows, and some are even calling back to claims made by her ex-husband. Throughout Kim’s marriage to Kanye West, he accused her various times of having an affair with Drake. This is also something that Kim addressed on an episode of The Kardashians, adamantly denying the claims.

Kim Kardashian Attends Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” Tour

“Our full marriage, he accused me of that publicly,” she tells her mother Kris in the episode. “So the person that’s supposed to protect me the most — publicly — would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage.” Another clip of Kim at the Drake show shows her in the crowd performing along with her lines in “Search & Rescue.” The reality star is heard discussing her divorce from Kanye in the sample. “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” she says.

Countless social media users have now weighed in on both of the clips. Some are suggesting that Ye could have been on to something. Several note that Kim must have known her appearance would make headlines, claiming that she may have gone to annoy her ex. Others, however, argue that Drake didn’t seem to pay her any mind, simply performing as usual.

