Drake Hanging Out With Chargers Players Following Recent LA Show

Celebs have been showing up in spades to stops on the “It’s All A Blur” Tour all summer. Drake and 21 Savage’s massive series of North American shows have drawn attention from celebs known in every city. Just a few days ago during an LA show, there was an all-star cast in attendance. Among them were Bad Bunny, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Tristan Thompson. They’re only the most recent of a series of dozens of superstars that have gone out of their way to pull up to one of the shows this summer.

While many musicians, actors, and influencers have been in attendance Drake has also been backed by some major sports stars. During a show in Boston last month he was escorted on-stage by Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. Just a few days later the rapper invited the Kentucky men’s college basketball team to practice on his own personal basketball court. Now it’s players from the world of football that he’s hanging out with. After a recent show in LA, the rapper was hanging out with Los Angeles Chargers rookie linebacker Daiyan Henley. It’s no surprise that Henley was hanging out with the rapper, given that his father is famous rap executive Big U.

Read More: Elliott Wilson Reveals Why He Apologized To Drake

Drake After-Partying With Chargers Player

During the previous LA show with Bad Bunny in attendance, Drake shared some big news. He promised fans that a new collaboration between the pair of superstars was coming soon. He’s been teasing his new album For All The Dogs for months now. While he hasn’t yet confirmed a release date for the project, fans can now expect Bad Bunny to be on it.

Recently, Drake announced that a new performer was joining him on tour. Sexyy Red showed up at one of the stops on the tour in New York last month, but now she’ll be at many more. She was announced as an opening act for the entire rest of the tour a few days ago. What do you think of Drake hanging out with the Chargers rookie linebacker? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Fans Think Drake Hinted At Travis Scott Being On “For All The Dogs”

[Via]