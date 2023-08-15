Fans Think Drake Hinted At Travis Scott Being On “For All The Dogs”

When you’re one of the biggest music stars in the world, pretty much everything you say or do is going to mean something else to your fans. Add an anticipated upcoming album to the equation, and you have a recipe for frenzied responses to completely normal posts on social media. Moreover, that’s exactly the zone that Drake fans are at after taking a look at one of his recent Instagram Story posts. The picture in question depicts Travis Scott performing passionately beside a DJ at a club, with the caption “Dialed in.” Of course, especially with anything concerning these two, this made fans think that there’s another collab on the way.

Furthermore, fans think that another team-up between the “SICKO MODE” duo will appear on Drake’s next album, For All The Dogs. There’s been no shortage of teases in terms of that release, even including some upcoming collaborations with the likes of Bad Bunny and Nicki Minaj. However, nothing about the 6 God’s post indicates that Travis Scott will be on the project, just that he wanted to post him screaming on the mic for some reason. Still, that won’t take fans’ hype away, and there’s always going to be demand for two of rap’s most massive figures to cook something up again. Hilariously, even Lil Yachty raised eyebrows at this in the comments of coverage of the post: “How is this hinting at that lmao.”

Drake’s Instagram Story Post That Has Fans Predicting An Upcoming Travis Scott Collab

Regardless of that, fans could stay completely silent on these two and they would still probably collaborate. They have quite the extensive history, ranging from Drake’s “Company,” “Fair Trade,” “Portland,” and “P***y & Millions” to the aforementioned “SICKO MODE.” In fact, we have a brand new collaboration to sit with before true anticipation and starvation can even begin for a new one. The OVO mogul appears on La Flame’s “MELTDOWN” off of his smash-hit recent album, UTOPIA.

Meanwhile, that project came with its own drawn-out rollout and wild amount of build-up and excitement. With For All The Dogs believed to be coming out soon, many think that these will be the two most successful and dominant rap releases of the year. Time will tell how much they compete, but we don’t need any social media posts to believe that they’re probably dropping more tracks in the future. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott and Drake.

