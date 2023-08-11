Drake Shoots Down “For All The Dogs” Rumor On Instagram

All summer Drake has been teasing his new album For All The Dogs at various stops on his “It’s All A Blur” tour. He’s repeatedly promised that the album is “coming soon” though those promises have never materialized into any new music or a confirmed release date. Over the weekend a poster seeming to promote the album popped up in Toronto. It got enough attention that DJ Akademiks posted a picture of the poster to his Instagram seeming to assert its authenticity.

Shortly after that post was made though, Drake himself slid into the comments to confirm that it isn’t the case. “Lol who did this,” reads the top comment on the post from his champagnepapi account. Quickly the entire comment section began to focus more on his comment than the poster itself. “I know AK giggling with joy Drake commented on his post,” reads one comment. “This don’t even look like a Drake album cover, sh*t trash” says another. While the rapper didn’t specifically confirm that the post is fake that’s how many fans interpreted his comment.

Drake Clarifies “For All The Dogs Poster”

Releasing new music could help get Drake out of some hot water he’s been in recently. The rapper’s support for Tory Lanez amid his trial for shooting Megan Thee Stallion has divided fans. Last night he was caught liking a post in support of Tory despite Lanez apologizing and taking accountability for the case after the sentencing was handed down.

Earlier this week Drake received yet another major chart milestone in his career packed with spectacular numbers. His album Certified Lover Boy achieved its 100th week on the Billboard 200. Drake has an impressive history on the chart with his past 7 studio album all hitting number one on the chart. Last year he also released a collaborative album with 21 Savage that also debuted at number 1. There’s no reason to think that For All The Dogs wouldn’t follow in line. What do you think of the fake “For All The Dogs” poster being exposed? Let us know in the comment section below.

