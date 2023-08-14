Drake Confirms That A New Bad Bunny Collaboration Is Coming Soon

Two of the biggest stars in all of music may have a new collaboration on the way. Drake and Bad Bunny technically have two collaborations under their belt. While the pair teamed up for a remix of the PARTYNEXTDOOR track “Loyal” they’re mainly known for linking up on the 2018 song “MIA.” Over the weekend, Bad Bunny was in attendance for a stop on the “It’s All A Blur” tour in Los Angeles and the audience got more than they bargained for as a result.

Before his portion of the show began, Drake confirmed to the crowd that Bad Bunny would be appearing on his forthcoming new album. “I want to tell y’all something ’cause y’all are L.A., and we love you. It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song. So, we got a song coming for y’all on my album.” Bad Bunny was attending the show alongside Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson. The four became just the most recent in a long list of celebs showing up to various stops on the tour.

Drake Says Bad Bunny Will Be On “For All The Dogs”

Bad Bunny & Drake “New Song” coming out soon. 👁️ pic.twitter.com/l2Nnzz00Zh — 𝕭𝖆𝖉 𝕭𝖚𝖓𝖓𝖞 𝕿𝖔𝖚𝖗 (@tourbadbunny) August 14, 2023

Drake has been teasing the release of his new album For All The Dogs all summer. While the well of information on when fans can expect the project had started to dry up, the news of Bad Bunny’s inclusion has re-ignited interest. Last week, a fake poster for the album put up in Toronto went viral. But before it could spread Drake himself quickly shut down the rumor, confirming that the promotion was fake.

Over the weekend, Sexyy Red was added as a permanent fixture of the “It’s All A Blur” tour. The rapper is continuing her massive breakout 2023 by joining the major tour for all of its remaining dates. After first making headlines a few weeks ago for attending the tour in Brooklyn, she’s now taking on the role of opening act for the rest of its run. What do you think of Drake and Bad Bunny teaming up again on For All The Dogs? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Drake Teases “Final Chapter” Of Netflix’s “Top Boy”

[Via]