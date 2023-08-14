Drake Teases “Final Chapter” Of Netflix’s “Top Boy”

Drake, the executive producer of the series, gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect in the upcoming third and final season. On Sunday (August 13), the Toronto native took to Instagram to share a dramatic teaser trailer for Top Boy‘s last season. “So how do you think we survived all this time?” the trailer begins. The highly acclaimed British crime drama returns this fall.

Because of its authentic portrayal of life in East London, the Netflix series grew a cult-like fanbase. It also has tackled issues like social justice, mental health, racism, and poverty. The rapper promises to leave “no loose ends” in the caption, as in the trailer. “No.Loose.Ends… Top Boy, The Final Chapter. September 7th,” he wrote.

Drake Became The Series’ Executive Producer In 2017

The TV series, which originally aired on Channel 4 in 2013, was canceled. However, after the rapper expressed his love for the show, he called for it to be revived and joined as an executive producer. Fans expressed their excitement for the potential revival in the comment section. “Peak story telling is back,” one person wrote. Others had different, more amusing ways of conveying their excitement: “time to annoy my wife with my fake british accent for a month.” Even Lil Yachty hopped in the comments to share his enthusiasm,” Finally,” he wrote.

On the other hand, while the rapper has reasons to celebrate, there is also bad news. Podcaster and alleged "industry plant" Bobbi Althoff and Drake have apparently severed their social media ties. It was recently reported that the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram. The Her Loss rapper appeared on her The Really Good Podcast a few weeks back. Certainly, this could definitely be a real feud brewing between the two, or it could just be a random falling out. Not only that, on YouTube, the only trace of the Drake interview on Bobbi's channel is some "Shorts" that were released prior to the entire interview going live. Drake has had an unfollowing spree with other women in the past. Ice Spice is a prime example. The possibilities are truly endless.

