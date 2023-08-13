Drake Reveals First “It’s All A Blur” Show At Kia Forum Was Almost Cancelled

During his recent performance at the Kia Forum in L.A., Drake revealed that the show was almost called off. Fortunately for fans, the show went on as expected, thanks to the artist. Apparently, some production issues going on prior to the show led his team to tell him the concert may need to be cancelled. Drizzy came through, however, telling them that the show must go on.

In a clip of Drake’s story, he says that the crew was facing some logistical problems in setting up the stage for the show. According to him, he doesn’t like to take “no” for an answer. Drake went on a bit late, but it was obviously better than nothing. The performers simply stayed later to make up for lost time, giving fans a full set as promised. Drake says that L.A. is like a second home to him, and he would hate to let supporters down.

Read More: Drake Has Heated Confrontation With Fan At One Of His Shows

Drake Comes Through For L.A.

Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Though Los Angeles Drake fans got lucky over the weekend, some supporters in Memphis were recently disappointed. He had to cancel his scheduled performance in the city due to some more production issues. In the announcement, his team claimed that it was “logistically impossible” for the show to happen. Fortunately, he and 21 Savage are scheduled to make a good amount of stops on the “It’s All A Blur” tour still. Perhaps Tennessee fans can catch their show in Nashville.

Drake kicked off the tour in July, making his way around the midwest before moving on to dates in the Northeast. He’ll continue to perform in L.A. and San Francisco until the end of August, then heading to Seattle and Vancouver. He’ll do a stint in the South next month, before closing the tour with shows in Toronto and Columbus, Ohio.

Read More: Drake Begs Audience To Not Throw Bras Because His Son Is Backstage

[Via]