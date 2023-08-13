Drake Begs Audience To Not Throw Bras Because His Son Is Backstage

Bra-throwing has become a staple of the It’s All a Blur tour. Undergarments of increasingly large sizes have been launched on stage as Drake and 21 Savage have traveled across America. At the time of writing, the largest that has appeared on stage has been a 42L bra. Of course, the bra-throwing got additional media attention when a woman used it to promote her acceptance to Playboy‘s Centerfold content website.

So when Drake hit up the KIA Forum in Inglewood, bras once again rained down on the stage. However, instead of setting a new size record, Drake was in the mood to roast the contributors. Drizzy kicked one of the bras back off the stage, dismissing it as a “glue-on.” However, the Toronto rapper then made a passionate, and hilarious, plea to the assembled crowd.

Drake Says He “Can’t Talk About Titties”

“Hey y’all listen. I can’t talk about titties tonight here in LA because my son is at a show for the first time ever. So we gotta keep this real PG. Keep your bras on. Don’t be throwing them up here or nothing.” As if to prove this, Drake would later perform to his son, Adonis. It has not been reported if the crowd complied. However, it’s like they did, as there does not appear to be a clip of Drake more sternly telling them not to throw bras.

However, it wasn’t all breast-related fun in LA. Separate video footage also shows Drizzy getting into it with a fan in the crowd. The incident came after the LA show. Drake threw his towel into the crowd, aiming for a group of girls. However, it was instead caught by a man. This appeared to annoy the performer, who seemingly got into with the fan. He tried to square off before his security team convinced him to leave. It’s unclear if the girls were able to get their Drake towel. However, it does mark one of the more unpleasant fan interactions of the tour. Typically, everyone has been in on some sort of joke. Hopefully, the other three shows in LA aren’t quite as eventful for similarly negative reasons.

