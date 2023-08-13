Lil Durk Addresses Active Shooter And Merch Theft At Chicago Concert

Earlier today (August 13), it was reported that a Lil Durk concert at United Center in Chicago ended early due to reports of an active shooter. Videos emerged of crowds evacuating the venue, as did videos of attendees looting unattended merch stands. There was already some skepticism about the claims, with police scanner accounts claiming that arena security had already confirmed that no shots had been fired.

The situation has since been clarified. Police are now investigating as to who was responsible for the false reports of an active shooter, which caused mass panic and the premature end of the concert. No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made. While some attendees still claim to have heard shots, no evidence to corroborate that has been found. Furthermore, Lil Durk himself has now addressed the events that went down.

Read More: Boosie Badazz facing trial on gun charges after judge rejects motion to dismiss

Lil Durk Speaks On Chicago Concert

Taking to Instagram, Lil Durk addressed the various claims coming out of the Chicago concert. “Don’t believe the hype. We bigger then [sic] big. Thank you Chicago 🐐, till next time. And who all stole the merchandise – tag me so I can repost y’all crazy ass ❤️‍🩹.” While Durk mentioned the merchandise theft, his response did not mention the allegations of an active shooter. While “don’t believe the hype” could refer to those stories coming out of the concert, it’s more likely that line is simply a lead-in for “we bigger than big.”

However, Durk’s call for the fans who took merchandise to make themselves known has led to several fans making an interesting connection. Durk has been linked to the murder of FBG Duck through an FBI informant. Documents relating to the case were published on Instagram over the weekend, with Durk and his brother both being mentioned by a confidential informant. Several fans have taken this to mean that Durk is actively working with law enforcement. There are a lot of developing stories surrounding Lil Durk. Make sure you stay up to date with all of them here at HotNewHipHop.

[via]