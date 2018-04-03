active shooter
- MusicLil Durk Addresses Active Shooter And Merch Theft At Chicago ConcertWhile claims of an active shooter appear to be false, Durk did shout out the very real looters at his concert.By Ben Mock
- MusicPolice Investigate Alleged Active Shooter At Lil Durk ConcertFans were also reportedly brawling and looting during the chaos.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureCraig Robinson Cancels Comedy Show Due To Active Shooter IncidentCraig Robinson was forced to cancel a performance in Charlotte, North Carolina after an active shooter entered the venue.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTulsa Hospital Shooting Leaves 5 Dead, Including Suspect: ReportToday marks the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.By Erika Marie
- CrimeRumors Of Shooter At Barclays Center Causes Stampede, Multiple InjuredMultiple people were taken to the hospital following false reports of an active shooter. By Lawrencia Grose
- SocietyUnarmed Hero Stops Mosque Attack In Norway By Wrestling GunmanAuthorities believe the unidentified attacker held white supremacist views.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietySheriffs Advise To Not Use "Active Shooter" To Describe Playing BasketballSomeone tweeted there was an "active shooter" at the YMCA.By Erika Marie
- MusicRolling Loud Founder Dispels Reports Of Active ShooterTariq Cherif says it was a false alarm.By Aron A.
- MusicRolling Loud Officials Say Shooting Reports Are FalseThey tweeted there wasn't any shooting at the festival.By Erika Marie
- SocietyTexas Gunman Intercepted & Arrested Before Heading To Unknown ChurchThe gunman says he was headed to "fulfill a prophecy."By Milca P.
- SocietyYouTube Headquarters Evacuated Due To "Active Shooter"Police are on the scene at YouTube's Silicon Valley offices. By Chantilly Post