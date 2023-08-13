Police Investigate Alleged Active Shooter At Lil Durk Concert

Police in Chicago have opened an investigation into reports of an active shooter at the United Center, where Lil Durk was supposed to perform. Details about the incident are scarce but reportedly, law enforcement responded to multiple calls about a gunman at the venue. Videos posted to social media showed fans fleeing the scene. According to the sources available at the time of writing, the gunman opened fire while Durk’s concert was in progress, causing the show to be stopped. At this time, the fate of the suspect and the number of injuries has not been reported.

As mentioned, very little information about this incident is currently available. The only sources are videos reposted by the likes of No Jumper. Additionally, there are reports that the active shooter designation was false. According to one police scanner tracker account on X/Twitter, United Center security relayed “no shots fired” to the police after the initial “shots fired” dispatch call. Meanwhile, a dispatch from on-scene SWAT officers reports numerous instances of fans brawling with one another. This begs the question – was this an active shooter situation, or a rowdy crowd that got out of control? At this time, we just don’t know.

Fans Reportedly Looting During Active Shooter Panic

Lil Durk’s Chicago show at the United Center was allegedly shot up causing the show to shut down early 😳pic.twitter.com/RjHzUN5dCZ — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 13, 2023

People are looting and stealing in the middle of an active shooting at Lil Durk’s concert pic.twitter.com/NLpwFXddNE — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 13, 2023

However, any facet of the situation comes from additional videos posted online. These videos seemingly show fans looting merch and concession stands in the midst of the active shooter evacuation. These videos, also shared by the likes of No Jumper, have been met with widespread dismay. Many people have taken to social to slam the individuals involved for taking advantage of such a horrific situation for material gain. The footage has also led to several more racist reactions. A number of people online have called for “no more rap concerts at United Center.”

To reiterate, very little information about the situation is available right now. This is a developing story that will likely become clearer throughout the day. At the time of writing, the Chicago Police Department is yet to make a formal statement about the incident. However, any updates on the incident will be found here at HotNewHipHop.

