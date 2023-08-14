Lil Durk Offers Chicago Youth Financial Literacy Classes

Lil Durk may be well known for his brash and aggressive music, but he also has another side. The rapper, along with his Neighborhood Heroes foundation, has helped to provide Chicago youth with financial literacy classes. It’s also been reported other services will provide, like access to therapy resources. A clip recently surfaced online of the rapper hanging out with the kids and taking photos.

Another one of Lil Durk’s charitable endeavors included the creation and development of the Durk Banks Endowment Fund as part of a collaboration with Amazon Music. The Almost Healed rapper donated nearly $350,000 to Howard University in the form of scholarships and grants. Additionally, he awarded two Chicago students $50,000 each to attend the HBCU, as well as $250,000 that will contribute to the university’s GRACE Grant. He and his team also offered select students the opportunity to join his Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program.

Lil Durk Founded His Neighborhood Heroes Foundation In 2020

For nearly three years, the Neighborhood Heroes Foundation has worked to “empower and collaborate with everyday Heroes who are taking the lead to make positive change in the lives of those within under-resourced neighborhoods across the nation,” according to its website. Lil Durk founded the nonprofit organization back in 2020. It was created during a key time of civil unrest in the country and George Floyd’s death.

But not everything in the rapper’s life is worth celebrating. Chicago police have opened an investigation into reports of an active shooter at the United Center, where Lil Durk was supposed to perform. Details about the incident are scarce but reportedly, law enforcement responded to multiple calls about a gunman at the venue. Videos posted to social media showed fans fleeing the scene. According to the sources, the gunman opened fire while Durk’s concert was in progress, causing the show to be stopped. As mentioned, very little information about this incident is currently available. The only sources are videos reposted by the likes of No Jumper. Additionally, there are reports that the active shooter designation was false.

