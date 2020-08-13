philanthropy
- MusicJa Rule "Can't Wait" To Build School In Ghana"Rule love the kids!!!" he says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicT.I. Receives Atlanta Award For Community Efforts & PhilanthropyThe Phoenix Award is considered the city's "highest honor," and the trap pioneer expressed gratitude for this recognition.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Offers Chicago Youth Financial Literacy ClassesThe Chicago rapper takes his role of "Hometown Hero" quite seriously. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicNLE Choppa's "Dream Court" In Memphis Damaged From FireNLE Choppa unveiled the community court less than two weeks ago. By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Says He Wants To Be More Well-Known As A PhilanthropistThe Florida rapper recently expressed on Instagram Live that he's not concerned with gangster attitudes anymore.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFrench Montana Honored For Helping Raise Over $200 Million In AfricaFrench Montana was honored with the 2022 Innovator Award for his humanitarian efforts in Africa.By Cole Blake
- MusicBig Sean Receives Community Service Award At Juneteenth Honors CeremonyBig Sean's efforts haven't gone unnoticed. By Aron A.
- GramRoyce Da 5'9" Salutes Tekashi 6ix9ine's PhilanthropyTekashi 6ix9ine shared a video of himself handing out $50K to a family in need, and Royce Da 5'9" approves. By Aron A.
- Pop CulturePharrell To Open School For Low-Income Families In VirginiaHe plans to open a group of small private schools for low-income families, starting first in Norfolk. By Madusa S.
- MusicThe Weeknd Meets With USAID To Discuss Ethiopia's Humanitarian CrisisThe "After Hours" artist continues his run of philanthropy by highlighting an ongoing crisis in Tigray, Ethiopia.By EJ Panaligan
- Music50 Cent Unites With Houston Mayor To Offer High Schoolers Paid InternshipsThe hip-hop mogul tapped into his philanthropic side for the venture. By Madusa S.
- MusicDrake Pays Off Toronto Man's Debt & Doubles His Entire SavingsThe OVO head honcho was in the giving mood. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Donates $300,000 For BeirutThe Weeknd makes yet another huge donation, sending $300,000 to a Beirut Explosion Relief fund.By Alex Zidel