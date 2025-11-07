Nicki Minaj Launches Relief Effort In Jamaica Following Deadly Hurricane Melissa

Nicki Minaj is taking action to make a meaningful impact on Jamaica’s hurricane relief efforts.

Nicki Minaj is giving back to her roots. The Trinidad-born, New York–raised rapper has launched a humanitarian relief effort in Jamaica following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa. The hurricane was a Category 5 storm that left widespread destruction across the island earlier this week.

According to footage shared online, Minaj’s team was seen distributing food, water, and other essential supplies to communities hit hardest by the storm. Videos circulating on social media show her crew on the ground handing out care packages directly to residents in need, ensuring aid reached those most affected by the disaster.

Minaj reposted one of the clips on X with the caption that read: "@NICKIMINAJ’s team is on the ground in Jamaica, directly distributing essential supplies and providing support to families impacted by the recent disaster. She’s acted promptly to ensure meaningful assistance is reaching those who need it most.”

She reposted the post and added her own heartfelt message: "Plus tmrw & possibly longer. One Love, Jamaica. Love you."

Nicki Minaj Gives Back To Her Roots

The relief operation comes amid reports that Hurricane Melissa has left thousands displaced and several communities without power, food, or clean water. Minaj’s team has reportedly partnered with local organizations to identify the most affected areas and deliver resources swiftly.

The rapper’s involvement holds particular cultural significance. Though Minaj was born in Trinidad and Tobago, she has long expressed her deep connection to Jamaica’s music and culture. From her collaborations with dancehall artists like Beenie Man, Skillibeng, and Skeng, to the island’s influence on her sound and persona.

In addition, plenty of artists have used their platform to advocate for help. For example, another artist who has launched his own relief effort for Jamaica is Sean Paul. The dancehall artist took to his social media to ask for donations, and said that he would match each donation up to $50K. Furthermore, it's heartwarming to see people come together for humanity in a way that results in tangible help.

