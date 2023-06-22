donation
- MusicThe Weeknd Provides 4 Million Meals To The People Of GazaThe Weeknd is helping people out.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsKodak Black Admits He'd Donate $1 Million To Donald TrumpKodak Black has Donald Trump's back.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLatto Donates $35k To High School For HomecomingLatto pulled up to her high school's homecoming with a big donation.By Cole Blake
- MusicFat Joe Makes Huge Donation To Bronx StudentsIn the spirit of giving back, Fat Joe is making back-to-school season a treat.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLil Baby Gifts A Bike To A Fan In New Video: WatchLil Baby made waves for another strange reason.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRihanna Makes Massive Donation To Homeless VetsRihanna quietly made a massive donation to a good cause.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVChrisean Rock Gets Emotional While Donating To Her ChurchChrisean Rock recently paid her hometown church a visit.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDiddy Donates $150k To DJ Khaled's We The Best FoundationDiddy contributed a massive donation to DJ Khaled's We The Best Foundation.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture6ix9ine Turning A New Leaf, Giving Out Money To People6ix9ine dropping thousands on people less fortunate.By Jake Lyda
- SportsCharles Barkley To Leave $5 Million To Auburn University In His WillHe wants to ensure Auburn University remains diverse.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJ. Cole Turned Down Adin Ross' Charitable Donation, Didn't Want To Film ItThe streamer didn't take it personally and gave props to the North Carolina MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBeyonce Saves North London Restaurant With 10k DonationBeyonce's most recent donation helped save a North London restaurant. By Lavender Alexandria