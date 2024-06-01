Sexyy Red Makes Homeless Fan’s Day With Extremely Generous Gift

Sexyy Red is paying it forward.

The past couple of years have been huge for Sexyy Red, and nowadays, the "SkeeYee" femcee is a household name. Her explicit lyrics and carefree persona make her a polarizing figure nonetheless, and she frequently sparks controversy. While some find it difficult to get behind her wild antics and raunchy raps, others think she's easy to root for, as she appears to have stayed authentic and true to herself even amid her tremendous success.

With that being said, she also has a hectic schedule, as she's just coming off of the release of her brand new mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust. It arrived last month alongside various high-profile collabs with the likes of Drake, Lil Baby, and more. Regardless, she recently took the time to turn up with a fan who was down on his luck. She even made his day with a huge gift.

Sexyy Red Helps Out Homeless Man With Hundreds Of Dollars

In a new clip, she's seen stopped in the road with her music blasting, and a homeless man turning up with her just outside of her car. He holds a large stack of cash while he dances, and is heard thanking her for the generous gift. She then decided to give him even more, which he was clearly extremely grateful for, judging by his huge smile. Instagram users are now praising the St. Louis-born performer in Rap's comments section for paying it forward and using her fortune to help others out.

"You don’t have to like sexxy but you can’t deny this was an amazing thing to do," one supporter writes. "She deserves all the hype," another says. What do you think of Sexyy Red paying it forward amid her tremendous success? Do you think her generous gift made this man's day? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

