BET Awards 2024 Nominations: Best New Artist

The BET Awards 2024 have announced their nominations, and one of the most anticipated categories is the Best New Artist category. There’s so much fresh talent up for the award. Each of them has made significant waves in the music industry over the past year. Moreover, this year's nominees are a blend of diverse sounds and groundbreaking artistry. Here’s a closer look at each nominee, and why they are being celebrated at the 2024 BET Awards.

41 is a Hip Hop group that has quickly risen to prominence with their unique sound and energetic performances. Composed of Kylie Richh, Jenn Carter, and TaTa, the group is known for their innovative approach to rap. They also capture the essence of street culture. 41 has been making waves with their contributions to the drill scene and has also garnered a dedicated fan base. Their debut project, 41 World: Not the Album, has been favorably received, earning them a well-deserved nod at the 2024 BET Awards.

4Batz

4Batz is an emerging artist who has been a promising voice in R&B. His ability to fuse elements of R&B, trap, and soul helped set him apart. Known for his fresh approach to music and contrasting aesthetics, 4Batz has quickly gained popularity and praise from rappers like Kanye West and Drake. Additionally, the release of his debut EP, u made me a st4r, further cemented him as one artist to look out for.

Ayra Starr

A standout artist in the Afrobeat genre, Ayra Starr has captured international audiences with her catchy songs. Hailing from Nigeria, she has taken the Afrobeats scene by storm. Signed to Mavin Records, she has consistently released hit singles, and is finally being recognized at the 2024 BET Awards for her talents. Characterized by her vibrant, genre-blended rhythms, she’s leading the charge for younger African artists with global platforms.

Bossman Dlow

Bringing a new flair to Hip Hop, Bossman Dlow's impactful lyrics and dynamic style have earned him a very well-deserved nomination. He is known for his lyrical prowess and dynamic flow. Bossman went from rapping while doing time in 2019, to becoming widely known in the Florida rap scene. Moreover, his storytelling ability and authentic representation of his experiences have earned him a loyal following. His debut and sophomore mixtapes, 2 Slippery and Mr Beat The Road are braggadocious, fantastic projects. received positive reviews for its raw and honest portrayal of life in his community.

Fridayy

Fridayy has quickly become a name to watch in R&B. It comes as no surprise that he is also up for the Best New Artist award. Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, his music touches on themes of love, heartbreak, and also his personal growth. He has already made a name for himself for his soulful sound and creating a unique musical experience for his listeners. He is also up for the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist award at the 2024 BET Awards.

October London

October London is finally receiving his flowers. He is an artist whose smooth vocals and retro-inspired sound have long been overdue for widespread recognition. Blending elements of R&B, soul, and funk, he brings a nostalgic yet fresh vibe to his songs. His music is often also praised for its production quality and his ability to evoke emotion through his performances. The track, "Back To Your Place," on his latest album of the same name, topped the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart.

A strong contender in this category is the bold and unapologetic Sexyy Red. Her music, often characterized by its catchy hooks and confident delivery, has evidently resonated with a broad audience. Known for her vibrant personality and dynamic stage presence, Sexyy Red has quickly become a fan favorite, and it’s easy to see why. She will also be bringing her infectious energy on the main stage at the 2024 BET Awards.

Tyla

A breakout star from South Africa, Tyla is making waves with her unique blend of Afrobeats, pop, and R&B. Her infectious energy and innovative sound have garnered her a significant following both in Africa and internationally. Her viral single “Water” was a chart-topping hit, solidifying her status as a rising star in the music industry. A strong contender in the category, Tyla is also up for three other awards at the 2024 BET Awards.

