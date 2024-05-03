4batz Delivers On The Hype With Debut Album "U Made Me A St4r"

4batz seemingly came out of nowhere. He garnered attention on TikTok, then exploded with the Drake remix for his song "Act II: Date @ 8." Since then, the R&B singer has signed to OVO and drummed up a wild hype cycle for his debut album, u made me a st4r. 4batz's meteoric rise has led some fans to label him an industry plant, but now that the album is finally here we can listen and determine for ourselves. We're happy to report that 4batz is the real deal. If you like chilled out soul music from artists like Brent Faiyaz and PARTYNEXTDOOR, then you're going to like u made me a st4r.

"Act II: Date @ 8" blends seamlessly into the tracklist here, despite being a hit single. The seductive jam is still too short, clocking it under two minutes, but part of its appeal lies in making listeners want more. The second single, "Act V: There Goes Another Vase," reinforced 4batz's aesthetic. Sultry yet sad lyrics (Bryson Tiller fans unite) and instrumentals indebted to 90s Timbaland. Brent Fayiaz really dug into the Timbo bag on his last mixtape, but 4batz manages to wield this influence in less overt fashion. "Act VI: Mad Men" and "Act VIII: I Hate to Be Alone" are murky explorations of messy romance that deliver on their titles.

Read More: Robin Thicke Cosigns 4batz With A Cover Of "Act ii: date @ 8"

4batz Creates An Intoxicating Mood Throughout The Album

Kanye West is the lone feature on u made me a st4r (the aforementioned Drake remix isn't included). This is an odd choice on multiple levels. Firstly, 4batz is signed to OVO, which is run by Kanye's least favorite artist in the world. Secondly, the Chicago rapper doesn't really blend in with the chill vibe of the rest of the album. Kanye has become an agent of chaos, and while his verse isn't bad, it sticks out like a sore thumb. u made me a st4r is a success otherwise, provided you're cool with having heard several songs prior to release.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album u made me a st4r by 4batz? Does the R&B singer live up to the industry's high expectations? Which song is the best and why? Do you think Kanye West had a memorable verse on "Act III: On God"? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 4batz. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

u made me a st4r Tracklist:

umademeast4r.mp3 act i; stickers "99" act ii: date @ 8 act iii: on god? (she like) get out yo feelings ho act iv: fckin u (18+) act v: there goes another vase act vi: mad men act vii: all we do is argue, argue act viii: i hate to be alone act iii: on god? (she like) [remix]

Read More: Timbaland Reacts To 4batz Video, Claims Drake Should Do A Remix