Kanye West Goes On Facetime With Viral Sensation 4Batz

Kanye West is someone who has been known to collaborate with a ton of young artists over the years. Overall, there are a few artists that we know of because Ye included them in his albums. For instance, Ye is responsible for making Desiigner's "Panda" a household hit. However, despite being far along in his career, he is still very much looking for new talent. There are always new artists coming up and with Ye looking to drop Vultures, it is clear that he is interested in the next big artists.

Well, Ye may have found him. If you have been on the internet lately, you may have noticed a viral sensation by the name of 4Batz. The artist has done two "The Block Performance" videos, and they have been wildly successful. Overall, the artist boasts an r&b sound and fans are intrigued thanks to the fact that the artist has an aesthetic that makes you think he sounds a lot different. These tracks have proven to be hits, and fans want to see what he will do next. Today, he got the ultimate co-sign.

Kanye West x 4Batz

In the video and photo above, you can see that Kanye West got on a Facetime call with 4Batz. Although the extent of the FaceTime is unknown, there is no doubt that this was a cool moment for the young artist. While Ye has damaged his reputation in the past, he is still someone that a lot of people look up to. Simply put, a Ye co-sign can still be career-changing. Whether or not 4Batz ends up on Vultures, still remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think of 4Batz, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

