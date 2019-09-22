new artist
- MusicIce Spice Wins At The 2024 People's Choice Awards With New Artist Of The YearThe Bronx hitmaker also won "Collaboration of the Year" thanks to her Nicki Minaj team-up "Barbie World."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Goes On Facetime With Viral Sensation 4BatzFans are excited about a potential collab.By Alexander Cole
- SongsX4's "Call My Bluff" Is A Peek Behind The Curtain Of What We Can Expect From HimX4 is one of L.A.'s new talents. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSexyy Red Is 2023's Hip-Hop MVPSexyy Red killed it this year.By Alexander Cole
- SongsSheedts & G Herbo Throw A Rockstar Party On "Remember"Sheedts is the next one up from Philly. By Aron A.
- MixtapesD4VD Quickly Follows Up His First EP With "The Lost Petals"The genre-bending artist is back with his second EP of 2023. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicPolo G Found His New Artist CNN Mikey At An AirportFor any hopeful artists looking to break in, never be afraid to shoot your shot, even if it's at a security checkpoint.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsTyga Remixes Reyanna Maria's Viral Track "So Pretty"The song came from a Tik Tok duet that garnered millions of views. By hnhh
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Cryptically Reveals His Favorite New ArtistMario Judah gets some big praise from Lil Uzi Vert, who calls him his favorite new artist.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWho Is Money Man? Everything To Know About The "24" RapperThe prolific MC is seeing his hard work pay off as he reaches mainstream success.By Isaiah Cane
- MusicYoung Thug Has Taken A New Artist Under His Wing: Yung KayoMeet the latest YSL signee. By Noah C
- MixtapesLil Poppa Shares "Almost Normal" TapeListen to "Almost Normal."By Milca P.
- MixtapesJaye Newton Is At His Best On "Just Pray For Me"Listen to the emcee's latest.By Milca P.
- SongsSaint Lyor Makes Landfall With "Gossip"Saint Lyor comes in hot.By Milca P.